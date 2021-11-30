Michigan Coach Says Ohio State Was Not A ‘Tough’ Team

For the first time since 2011, Michigan was able to beat Ohio State in the annual football rivalry game between the two Big Ten schools. The Wolverines overpowered the Buckeyes on their way to a 42-27 victory that put them in the driver’s seat for a conference championship and a College Football Playoff appearance.

Michigan got the job done with strong play from both the offensive and defensive lines. By winning the battles in the trenches, the Wolverines threw a talented Ohio State team off-kilter for almost the entirety of Saturday’s matchup.

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis revealed that the plan was always to try and be more physical than Ohio State in this year’s meeting. But that wasn’t all he had to say.

Gattis explained that he didn’t think Ohio State is a “tough team” this year, so he knew his Wolverines had that advantage heading into The Game.

“They’re a good team. They’re a finesse team, they’re not a tough team,” Gattis said of Ohio State, according to Kevin Harrish of elevenwarriors.com. “And we knew that going into the game that we can out-physical that we can out-physical them, we can out-tough and that was going to be the key to the game, and that’s what we prepared for all year long.”

Gattis comments might be harsh, but the Wolverines undoubtedly dominated on both side of the ball this past weekend. Running back Hassan Haskins powered his way to five touchdowns on Saturday afternoon in Michigan’s run-heavy offense. The Wolverines offensive line also earned some high praise from NFL legend John Madden, who texted head coach Jim Harbaugh after the game and called the unit’s performance one of the best he’d ever seen.

Gattis is rightfully confident after the weekend’s win, but his remark about Ohio State’s toughness will surely give the Buckeyes some bulletin board material for next year’s meeting.

The 2022 rivalry matchup will swing back to Columbus where Ohio State will have home field advantage and a chance at revenge.