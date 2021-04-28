Michigan OL Jalen Mayfield Sends Message To NFL Teams Before Draft

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield is hoping to hear his name called at some point during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

A strong 2019 season put Mayfield on NFL teams’ radars, and despite the fact he played in only two out of six games in 2020 due to an ankle issue, the former four-star recruit is still viewed as a quality prospect.

Mayfield’s ceiling is likely a late first-round pick tomorrow, but even if he falls short of that, he should definitely get chosen sometime on Friday. Wherever he goes, Mayfield plans on doing what he does best: protect the quarterback.

He sent a message to NFL teams today, responding to a video showing that he only allowed two sacks in his career with the Wolverines.

“If you don’t want your QB hit, take me simple as that,” Mayfield tweeted.

If you don’t want your QB hit take me simple as that 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/KdCngLSJQL — Jalen Mayfield (@jay_may_11) April 28, 2021

Like many others, Mayfield is on the cusp of realizing his dream of playing in the NFL. That’s one thing that makes draft week amazing, in spite of all the rumors and smokescreens.

The 2021 NFL Draft begins tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and NFL Network. We’ll also have full coverage of the event here at The Spun.