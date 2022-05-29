Michigan Pitcher Ejected From Big Ten Tournament On Sunday

CARY, NC - FEBRUARY 23: Big Ten baseball during a game between Wagner and Penn State at Coleman Field at USA Baseball National Training Complex on February 23, 2020 in Cary, North Carolina. (Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images) Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Michigan relief pitcher Willie Weiss was just ejected in the fifth inning of the Big Ten Tournament semifinal for having an illegal substance on his glove.

Weiss, a senior righthander, was called on to start the bottom of the fifth with the Wolverines leading 4-1. His first pitch hit Iowa' Sam Petersen, and before Weiss could face another hitter, the Hawkeye dugout requested the umpires check his glove.

Whatever they found, it wasn't legal, and Weiss was promptly booted from the game.

In the video below, you can see Weiss conspicuously touching his glove as he walks around the mound.

Cameron Weston had to be summoned hastily into the game to replace Weiss, and he responded by pitching a scoreless inning. Michigan remains in front 4-1 in the sixth.

Weiss has been a key bullpen piece for the Wolverines all season. Entering today, he had appeared in 21 games and posted a 3-2 record with three saves and a 5.29 ERA.

It will be interesting to hear the explanation from the UM side postgame as to what happened. If the Wolverines win, they will have to simultaneously answer questions about the ejection while preparing for tonight's Big Ten title game.