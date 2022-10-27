Look: Michigan Player Addresses His Problematic Retweet

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 15: Donovan Edwards #7 of the Michigan Wolverines runs with the ball during the first half of a college football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards shared a antisemetic tweet earlier this week. Unsurprisingly, he received a lot of backlash for that decision.

The post that Edwards shared on Twitter said: "Jewish people will literally tell you that they want to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed."

Well, Edwards claims he wasn't responsible for that retweet. On Thursday, he released a statement explaining what happened.

"The retweet was a glitch," Edwards wrote. "I speak for myself. I know what’s in my heart. I am unequivocally against racism, exploitation & oppression in all forms, including stereotyping and trafficking in hate. I have nothing but love for others & I never judge anyone based on race or religion."

Judging by the replies, there aren't many people who believe Edwards' side to the story.

It's unclear if Michigan will discipline Edwards for his recent social media activity.

Edwards has been a key contributor for the Wolverines this season. He has 307 rushing yards, 89 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.

Michigan will face Michigan State at home this Saturday.