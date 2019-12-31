One of the most criticized team in college football this year was the Michigan Wolverines. After failing to meet their expectations early in the season, all the naysayers came out to criticize the Big Ten powerhouse.

Michigan obviously didn’t reach the College Football Playoff, but the program does have an appealing matchup to finish out the season.

The Wolverines will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Citrus Bowl.

With kickoff set for tomorrow, Michigan linebacker Cam McGrone spoke about how the team can silence the doubters. His message was quite simple, as he believes it all starts with a win over one of the best programs in the country.

From 247Sports:

“We just want to prove everybody wrong,” sophomore linebacker Cam McGrone. “All throughout the season, and even last season, we’ve had doubters, and we only listen to the voices in our room, but we kind of get a boost from shutting people up. So that’s what we plan to do. Like ‘Michigan isn’t anything, they’ve never been there.’ But our plan is to get there, and to get there we have to shut people up on the way.”

Last time the Wolverines were on the field, they suffered a blowout loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. You’d have to imagine that every player on the team is anxious to get back out there and prove people wrong.

Even though Michigan didn’t live up to its expectations this year, a win over Alabama could result in a lot of momentum carrying over into the 2020 season.