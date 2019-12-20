Michigan Player On Alabama: “They Are Just Another Team”

When Alabama and Michigan take the field for the Citrus Bowl, the Wolverines won’t be overwhelmed. Well, at least one player won’t.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the bowl game, senior offensive lineman Jon Runyan was asked about facing a program like Alabama.

During the interview, Runyan made it clear the Wolverines aren’t afraid of Nick Saban and the Tide. In fact, he went as far as to say Alabama is “just another team.

Here’s what he had to say, via MLive.com:

“If you were to tell me we would be playing Alabama in a bowl game at the beginning of the year, I thought we would be in the national championship. That is not the case this year, but it is another good program, great team. The stuff they have accomplished this past decade speaks for itself. We are not afraid. They are just another team. We are just excited going into this matchup.”

It’s a bold statement from Runyan, though one that Michigan’s players likely believe. Alabama is in the midst of a “down” year – at least for Alabama’s standards – and the team will be without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Alabama and Michigan kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC on New Year’s Day.