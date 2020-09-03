As of now, the Michigan Wolverines won’t be playing football this fall. And yet, Jim Harbaugh is doing his best to make sure his team practices hard amid all the uncertainty.

Last month, the Big Ten announced that it would postpone the 2020 football season with the hope of playing in the spring. Things have considerably changed since the conference made its original decision though.

While there’s no indication the Big Ten will change its decision, Harbaugh is using that sliver of hope to motivate his team. Michigan left tackle Ryan Hayes revealed what Harbaugh said to his players during Wednesday’s practice.

“Yesterday, before practice, Coach Harbaugh said we could possibly play in October just to give us a little motivation, so just to keep practicing hard,” Hayes said.

This is a smart move on Harbaugh’s part. If the Big Ten plays football at any point this year, Michigan should be ready for action.

Bucknuts of 247Sports is reporting that the Big Ten is expected to have another vote on the football season in the near future. That vote could happen as soon as this Friday.

Only three schools voted to play last time the conference discussed the 2020 season – Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State.

It’s possible that Michigan and other programs in the Big Ten have changed their tone on playing sports this fall. We won’t find out though until after that meeting takes place.