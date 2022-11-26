Michigan Players Planted Flag At Midfield After Blowout Win

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Fans watch a Michigan Wolverines flag after a score against the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

For the second year in a row, Michigan dominated Ohio State in “The Game.” This time around, the Wolverines defeated their biggest rival in their own house.

After the game was over, Michigan players ran to midfield at the Shoe to plant the “M” flag.

Footage of this moment surfaced on social media. Ohio State fans may want to look away.

This had to feel good for the Wolverines. This is their first victory in Columbus since 2000.

With the win over Ohio State, Michigan will represent the Big Ten East in the conference title game next week.

A win next Saturday would solidify Michigan’s spot in the College Football Playoff.

If Michigan can continue to run the football at an elite level, this may be the year that Jim Harbaugh brings a national championship to Ann Arbor. For now though, the focus is solely on the Big Ten Championship.