Michigan Players Work Out By Ohio Stadium, Upset Buckeyes Fans

A general view of Ohio State's football stadium ahead of a Michigan game.COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: A general view of Ohio Stadium prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Training has become a challenge for many college football players, with team facilities and local gyms closed. For two Michigan players from Ohio, that meant getting some work in at a field very close to Ohio Stadium.

Michigan Wolverines rising sophomore players Erick All, a tight end out of Fairfiield, Ohio, and Columbus native Joey Velazquez, an outside linebacker were both working at a field at Lincoln Tower Park. They were joined by another Big Ten player, Wisconsin’s Rodas Johnson, among others. The turf field where this took place is just behind The Shoe.

Naturally, Ohio State fans aren’t thrilled. Even with these players from the local area, some Buckeye faithful don’t think they should be practicing in the vicinity of their sacred stadium. That much became pretty clear in responses to pictures from the workouts.

Erick All isn’t backing down, though. In response to Barstool Sports’ Ohio State account, All invited someone to come “take them off.” Hopefully this doesn’t actually devolve from here.

Ohio State junior cornerback Cameron Brown chimed in to ask All what time they were working out. He said they were there at noon today.

This is, of course, grandstanding from everyone involved. It is pretty funny how close they are to Ohio Stadium, but a field is a field at this point.

This just makes us miss college football rivalry games. Of course, we look forward to them coming back when it is safe for them to return.

