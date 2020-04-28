Michigan Players Work Out By Ohio Stadium, Upset Buckeyes Fans

Training has become a challenge for many college football players, with team facilities and local gyms closed. For two Michigan players from Ohio, that meant getting some work in at a field very close to Ohio Stadium.

Michigan Wolverines rising sophomore players Erick All, a tight end out of Fairfiield, Ohio, and Columbus native Joey Velazquez, an outside linebacker were both working at a field at Lincoln Tower Park. They were joined by another Big Ten player, Wisconsin’s Rodas Johnson, among others. The turf field where this took place is just behind The Shoe.

Naturally, Ohio State fans aren’t thrilled. Even with these players from the local area, some Buckeye faithful don’t think they should be practicing in the vicinity of their sacred stadium. That much became pretty clear in responses to pictures from the workouts.

Erick All isn’t backing down, though. In response to Barstool Sports’ Ohio State account, All invited someone to come “take them off.” Hopefully this doesn’t actually devolve from here.

We’ll be there tmmrw too come take us off — Erick All Jr. (@eallindi83) April 27, 2020

Ohio State junior cornerback Cameron Brown chimed in to ask All what time they were working out. He said they were there at noon today.

We’ll be there at noon — Erick All Jr. (@eallindi83) April 28, 2020

This is, of course, grandstanding from everyone involved. It is pretty funny how close they are to Ohio Stadium, but a field is a field at this point.

Something you don’t see every day in the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry: Wolverines players and Ohio natives Erick All and Joey Velazquez among those in a group working out a stone’s throw from Ohio Stadium, on the turf fields at Lincoln Tower Park, due to quarantine. pic.twitter.com/bRttRgajUl — Garrett Stepien (@GarrettStepien) April 28, 2020

This just makes us miss college football rivalry games. Of course, we look forward to them coming back when it is safe for them to return.