Michigan President Makes Declaration About The College Football Season

The president of the University of Michigan has made a declaration about the 2020 college football season.

The 2020 college football season is currently set to go on as scheduled this fall, but a lot can change between now and September. It’s still to be determined if we’ll even have students on campus this fall.

It’s possible that the season could happen without students on campus, but not at Michigan.

“If there is no on-campus instruction then there won’t be intercollegiate athletics, at least for Michigan,” said President Mark Schlissel, who added he had “some degree of doubt as to whether there will be college athletics [anywhere], at least in the fall.”

From the Wall Street Journal:

Dr. Schlissel, an immunologist by training, said he expects to make a call in the coming weeks on what the new school year will look like for the massive and prestigious public university, which has about 46,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a football program that is a perennial powerhouse. “Any decision we make for this coming fall is likely going to be the case for the whole academic year. What’s going to be different in January?” he said, noting public health concerns could be even worse then as flu season ramps up during the cold-weather months.

Most people close to college football are optimistic about having a 2020 season. Student-athletes are returning to campuses in June to begin voluntary training.

However, if a school like Michigan is unable to have students on campus, the football season could be in major doubt – at least for the Wolverines.