Michigan Provost Has Promising Comment On 2020 Academic Year

The University of Michigan made some waves this week when their school president declared that football will not resume until students are allowed on campus.

Fortunately for the Wolverines, the latest statement from Michigan Provost Susan Collins suggests they could be reaching that point soon. Collins says that the administration has “growing confidence” that on-campus classes will resume in the Fall.

“We are very optimistic that the University of Michigan will have a public health-informed, in-residence academic year,” Collins said, per Calder Lewis of The Michigan Daily. Lewis noted that Collins’ statement is an improvement on “cautiously optimistic”.

The University of Michigan is one of the highest-profile programs in the country that haven’t announced plans for re-opening. Michigan State’s decision to re-open the Lansing campus may have encouraged this shift in tone.

Earlier this month, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh stated that he would have no problem playing football games in front of an empty Michigan Stadium.

But Michigan President Mark Schlissel was a bit colder on the idea. He told the Wall Street Journal point-blank that there would be no football without students on campus.

With the Ann Arbor campus closer to re-opening, it looks like the final hurdles to opening the football facilities are being removed.

Will the Michigan Wolverines play football as they normally do in 2020?