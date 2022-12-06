Michigan Punter Reveals Pick For Coach Of The Year

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 08: General view of Michigan Stadium during a game between the Michigan Wolverines and Air Force Falcons on September 8, 2012 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was named one of the finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award earlier today.

Harbaugh faces some stiff competition for the honor, but his punter Brad Robbins thinks the choice is obvious for voters.

Robbins laid out his multitude of reasons for backing his coach for the award on Twitter today.

Should be an award based on the turn-around of a culture. Coach wins this 100x over. 1) Buy-in 2) Leadership 3) Love / Selflessness To quote him from 2020-2021 off season. “It’s going to take the military to get me out of here from coaching you all” You can’t fake LOVE!

The 2020-21 offseason was a pivotal one for Harbaugh. The Wolverines were coming off a 2-4 COVID-shortened season and there were some doubting if Harbaugh would ever win big enough at his alma mater.

Since then, Michigan is 25-2 with two Big Ten titles, two wins over Ohio State and two College Football Playoff appearances. The Wolverines will take on TCU in the national semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.

As for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award, Harbaugh is one of eight finalists, along with TCU's Sonny Dykes, Georgia's Kirby Smart, USC's Lincoln Riley, Duke's Mike Elko, Tulane's Willie Fritz, Troy's Jon Sumrall and UTSA's Jeff Traylor.