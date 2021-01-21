Michigan QB Dylan McCaffrey Enters Transfer Portal

Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey is officially in the NCAA transfer portal, months after his intentions to transfer were first reported.

McCaffrey opted out of the 2020 season back in September, at which time it was reported he intended to transfer. Now that he’s actually in the portal, he can legally speak with other programs.

Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press was the first to publish news of McCaffrey entering the transfer portal.

The @freepsports has learned Michigan QB Dylan McCaffrey has entered the NCAA transfer portal. — Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin) January 21, 2021

During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, McCaffrey played sparingly for the Wolverines in relief of Shea Patterson. He completed 18-of-35 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns.

McCaffrey also rushed for 166 yards and two scores on 23 touches. A four-star recruit in the class of 2017, he was beaten out for the starting role this season by Joe Milton.

Coming out of Valor Christian High School in Colorado, McCaffrey was the fifth-rated Pro Style quarterback in his class, so he should draw fairly significant interest in the portal.