Michigan QB Has Reportedly Entered The Transfer Portal

There may be one less player competing for reps under center for Michigan in 2021 now that one of their quarterbacks has entered the transfer portal.

According to 247Sports, rising junior quarterback Ren Hefley has entered the portal. Hefley was a walk-on out of Bryant, Arkansas in 2019 but saw no action in his first two seasons with the team. He was, however, a two-time Scout Team Offensive Player of the Week.

If he does complete his transfer, he’ll be the second Michigan quarterback to depart this year. Former starter Joe Milton transferred to Tennessee this past February.

In potentially losing Ren Hefley, the Wolverines lose a 2020 Academic All-Big Ten selection and a 2019 Academic All-Big Ten honoree. He won a state championship at Bryant High School, throwing for a school-record 46 touchdowns.

The impending departure of Ren Hefley still leaves Michigan with plenty of potential starters though. With Joe Milton gone, the most likely starter is either sophomore Cade McNamara or freshman J. J. McCarthy.

Last year the Wolverines got precious little from the QB position, albeit with only six games to show anything. Milton and McNamara combined for nine touchdowns as the Wolverines went just 2-4.

2021 will be a pivotal year for the Wolverines as they try to rebound from the craziness of 2020. The first priority, of course, is settling the situation at quarterback.

Who will be the Michigan starting quarterback this coming year?