Michigan QB Shea Patterson Has Brutally Honest Comment On Alabama

A closeup of Michigan QB Shea Patterson throwing a pass.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 29: Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines looks pass against the Florida Gators in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson has been in a lot of big games in his college career. But Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl against Alabama could be among his toughest – if not the toughest.

Having played against Alabama back when he was a quarterback at Ole Miss, Patterson was brutally honest on what it would be like to face the Crimson Tide again.

Speaking to the media, Patterson said that his initial meeting with Alabama “didn’t exactly go my way.” He stated that he was a very different player when he played the Tide as a freshman, and happy to get experience back then.

Via Saturday Tradition:

“It didn’t exactly go my way,” said Patterson with a small smile. “I just remember going and playing in that game as a freshman. I was a completely different player back then, and I was just happy to get the experience.”

Patterson went 14-of-29 for 165 yards and two interceptions in a 2017 meeting against Alabama. It was one of only five multi-interception games Patterson has had in his college career.

The Rebels lost that game 66-3. Patterson transferred the following year.

We’ll have to see if Patterson learned enough about Alabama two years ago to beat them in the Citrus Bowl.


