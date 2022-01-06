Michigan beat Ohio State, won the Big Ten and earned a trip to the College Football Playoff. That hasn’t stopped a number of Wolverines – including a quarterback – from entering the transfer portal since falling to Georgia in the semi-final.

Michigan quarterback Daniel Villari has entered the portal and intends to transfer, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Villari is a former three-star recruit out of the state of New York. He’s a big-bodied quarterback (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) and should garner interest from several smaller programs. Coming out of high school, Villari received offers from Albany, Buffalo, Central Connecticut State, Fordham and Massachusetts in addition to the Michigan offer.

Michigan should still have three quarterbacks on the roster heading into next season, including Cade McNamara, JJ McCarthy and Alan Bowman.

Some fans speculate this could be writing on the wall regarding Jim Harbaugh’s future.

The well-trusted Bruce Feldman dropped an eye-opening story about Harbaugh’s future earlier this week. The report says Harbaugh could be tempted to leave Michigan and the college game altogether for the NFL. The Raiders, in particular, would be of interest to the veteran head coach.

If there’s any time for Harbaugh to pounce on the NFL, it’s now. He finally completed a few items on his Michigan bucket list like beating Ohio State and going to the playoff. Leaving now would make sense.

Daniel Villari’s transfer probably won’t be the only from the Michigan football program this off-season.