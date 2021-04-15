Michigan Wolverines Quarterbacks Coach Names Team’s Starter

Although the start of the college football regular season is still over four months away, the Michigan Wolverines seem to have their starting quarterback for 2021.

In recent podcast appearance, Michigan quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss called Cade McNamara the starter for the upcoming year. The rising junior is the only quarterback on the roster who has taken snaps for the Wolverines and he looks to be in line for more significant playing time in the near future.

“Cade is a guy who I think for everything people are going to say to criticize him, he’s a guy that’s going to end up playing 10 years in the NFL because you can say he’s not enough of this, not enough of that. But at the end of the day, he’s really smart, makes great decisions and processes things very fast, and his accuracy and arm strength are more than enough to win with,” Weiss said on a recent episode of the In the Trenches podcast with Jon Jansen. “He’s a guy that’s been awesome to work with. He’s extremely valuable to our team. He’s our starter. Love the fact we have him.”

McNamara took over for Joe Milton late in the 2020 season and filled in admirably in Michigan’s final two games. He completed 43 of his 71 passes for 425 yards and five touchdowns. He added a rushing score and most impressively, didn’t throw an interception.

Matt Weiss breaks down Michigan QB competition, coaching philosophy https://t.co/idNlBeiNm0 — WolverinesWire (@wolverineswire) April 15, 2021

McNamara will lead Michigan into critical year for Jim Harbaugh. The long-time Wolverines head coach signed an extension earlier this offseason, but will have a lot riding on the team’s performance next season.

With a few more months to get ready, McNamara should have all the tools necessary to thrive in Ann Arbor next fall.

