Tru Wilson has been a solid player for the Michigan Wolverines. After his role took a dip in 2019, he will finish his career elsewhere.

Wilson announced his transfer back in January. “I appreciate everything the University of Michigan has done for me these last 4 years,” the running back tweeted when he made the announcement. “I will graduate in the spring and will transfer to finish my last year of college football. God bless and Forever Go Blue.”

Wilson had a bit of a breakout season for the Wolverines in 2018, his second season playing for the team. In total, he had 398 yards from scrimmage, averaging 5.9 yards per rushing attempt. He scored on touchdown on the year.

Things took a dip this past season though. He was still an effective rusher, averaging five yards per carry, but he was limited to just eight games due to a broken hand. He had 235 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Now, he looks to take on a bigger role with his next team, the Northern Colorado Bears.

From the Big Ten to the Big Sky, join us in welcoming the newest member of the Bear Family, Grad Transfer RB @T_Wilson003 🐻🏈 #UNCommon // #NewEra pic.twitter.com/YoE4ypstU0 — Northern Colorado FB (@UNC_BearsFB) April 18, 2020

There is a notable Michigan connection to Tru Wilson’s new program. His new head coach Ed McCaffrey is the former NFL wide receiver, and father of Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey. He enters his first season with the Bears.

The FCS program is looking to rebound from a tough season with its new coach. The Bears went 2-10 last year.

With a new coach, and a slight infusion of FBS-level talent, hopefully they’ll be able to take a nice step forward.

[Northern Colorado Football]