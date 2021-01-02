Michigan Reportedly Close To Decision On Jim Harbaugh

Michigan football is reportedly close to making a decision on Jim Harbaugh’s future with the program.

Some have speculated Harbaugh’s tenure with the Wolverines would come to an this off-season. Michigan finished just 2-4 this season with losses to Michigan State, Indiana, Wisconsin and Penn State.

Harbaugh’s stint at Michigan has been filled with mediocrity. But it appears the Wolverines’ higher-ups are giving him another chance.

College football insider Bruce Feldman reports Harbaugh’s contract extension with Michigan will be “wrapped up soon.” Michigan is reportedly giving Harbaugh an extension through 2026.

“SOURCE: There is optimism inside Michigan that Jim Harbaugh’s new deal will get wrapped up soon with an extension thru 2026,” Feldman wrote on Twitter.

SOURCE: There is optimism inside Michigan that Jim Harbaugh's new deal will get wrapped up soon with an extension thru 2026. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 2, 2021

Well, there it is. It doesn’t look like Jim Harbaugh is leaving Ann Arbor anytime soon.

Some fans were hoping the Wolverines would move on from Harbaugh this off-season and head in a different direction. Michigan isn’t anywhere close to being able to challenge Ohio State in the Big Ten.

Michigan’s biggest problem at the moment is just a lack of energy surrounding the program. There just isn’t much excitement, but perhaps Harbaugh can turn it around. There’s no question Michigan has the talent to do so, thanks to recent recruiting success.

Harbaugh has plenty of time to right the ship in Ann Arbor. He’s reportedly close to finalizing his extension with Michigan through 2026.