Michigan Reportedly Makes Decision After Tunnel Incident With Michigan State

When Michigan takes on Nebraska this Saturday, there will be increased security between the field and tunnel. This is the school's response to the recent tunnel incident with Michigan State.

Michigan players Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows suffered injuries in an altercation with Michigan State. Several players on the Spartans were suspended for their actions.

This Saturday's game will be the first one at Michigan Stadium since the tunnel incident.

Kurt Svoboda, Michigan athletic director for external communications and public relations, discussed the recent changes to Michigan Stadium's security.

“The most recognizable adjustment will be an increase in security staffing in areas bordering the tunnel opening to the field so that we can better monitor crowd and participant interactions,” Svoboda said.

There will also be a "more pronounced" gap between Michigan and the visiting team using the tunnel at halftime and postgame.

Hopefully, this Saturday's game doesn't feature any senseless altercations or ugly postgame scenes.