Michigan Reportedly Makes Uniform Decision For Iowa Game

Michigan has officially unveiled its gameday threads for this Saturday's matchup against Iowa.

The Wolverines will wear white jerseys, blue pants, white accessories, blue gloves and blue cleats this weekend.

Most Michigan fans are thrilled about the team's uniform combination for Week 5

This weekend's game will mark the eighth time in program history that Michigan goes with its blue pants. The Wolverines are 6-1 when they go with these bottoms.

Even though Michigan will be on the road this weekend, Jim Harbaugh's squad is a double-digit favorite over Iowa.

The Hawkeyes have struggled on offense this season, averaging 17.0 points per game. Michigan, meanwhile, is averaging 51.0 points per game this fall.

Iowa's defense will be put to the test against Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy. He has 693 passing yards, 78 rushing yards and six total touchdowns this season.

This Saturday's game will be a rematch of last year's Big Ten title game.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET on FOX.