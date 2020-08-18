The Spun

Michigan RT Jalen Mayfield Announces Decision On Future

Michigan football right tackle Jalen Mayfield has made a decision on his NFL future and whether or not he’ll play for the Wolverines this season.

The talented offensive lineman is stepping away from Michigan football. Mayfield announced on Tuesday he won’t be participating in a spring season with the Wolverines next year. Instead, he’ll look to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mayfield was just beginning to become a star for the Michigan offense. The former four-star recruit started in 13 games at right tackle for the Wolverines last season. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention for his contributions on the field last season.

Just when it seemed like Mayfield’s Michigan career was starting to get going, it’s now come to an abrupt end. Mayfield announced on Tuesday he won’t be suiting up for the Wolverines in the spring season next year. Take a look at Mayfield’s announcement in the tweet below.

Jalen Mayfield clearly has a great love for Michigan and his coaches.

“Michigan has always been home to me,” Mayfield wrote on Twitter. “Ever since I could remember, Michigan football had a special place in my heart. . . . These last few weeks have been filled with stress and have put me in a place where I have a difficult decision to make. With that being said, I have decided to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. Forever Go Blue!”

Mayfield isn’t the first and likely won’t be the last to forego the Big Ten’s spring season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.


