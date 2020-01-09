Earlier this afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines learned that junior defensive back Jaylen Kelly-Powell entered the NCAA transfer portal. Well, it so happens that he isn’t the only member on the team ready to transfer elsewhere.

After spending four years in Ann Arbor, running back Tru Wilson is ready to move on. His best season came in 2018, when he totaled 364 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Wilson announced on Twitter that he’ll be transferring from Michigan. He plans on graduating this spring before making the move.

“I appreciate everything the University of Michigan has done for me these last 4 years,” Wilson wrote on Twitter. “I will graduate in the spring and will transfer to finish my last year of college football. God bless and Forever Go Blue.”

I appreciate everything the University of Michigan has done for me these last 4 years. I will graduate in the spring and will transfer to finish my last year of college football. God bless and Forever Go Blue🙏🏽〽️ pic.twitter.com/glfsHsHeUu — Tru Wilson (@T_Wilson003) January 9, 2020

Michigan should continue to have success on the ground – even without Wilson. Freshman running back Zach Charbonnet had 726 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns this past season.

The offense will look different though at Michigan, as quarterback Shea Patterson doesn’t have any remaining eligibility. Jim Harbaugh will have to find a way to make up for that loss.

As for Wilson, it might be a while until he announces where he’ll finish his college career.

We’ll see if any other members on the Wolverines enter the transfer portal this offseason.