Michigan Running Back Blake Corum Playing With Significant Brace On His Leg

PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 05: Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) runs during the first quarter of the college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on November 5, 2022 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A knee injury won't prevent Michigan running back Blake Corum from suiting up for this afternoon's game against Ohio State. It could, however, limit his effectiveness.

Corum suffered a knee injury last Saturday against Illinois. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said the star running back's knee was "structurally good."

Though it seems like Corum dodged a major injury, he'll still need to play with a knee brace.

Bryan Fischer of FOX shared a video of Corum warming up for today's game against Ohio State.

Corum enters this Saturday's game with 1,457 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 245 carries. He also has 11 receptions for 80 yards and an additional score.

If Corum can't play at a high level against Ohio State, there's a strong chance Michigan will ask Donovan Edwards and C.J. Stokes to take on larger workloads.

Michigan's ground game has been so explosive this season, averaging 243.8 yards per game.