Michigan Running Back Sums Up His Thoughts On Today’s Loss

Michigan football’s worst nightmare became a reality on Halloween Saturday following the Wolverines’ stunning loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

It’s officially time to panic in Ann Arbor. Jim Harbaugh just can’t seem to beat Michigan’s greatest rivals, even in a season where the Spartans appear to have taken a major step back. To make the nightmare worse, the Wolverines still have to play the Buckeyes later this season.

First things first, though – Michigan football has to move on from its horrendous loss this weekend. Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins still can’t believe it even happened to begin with.

Haskins told reporters after Saturday’s game that loss still “doesn’t feel real.” He also said the “whole team” is to blame for the defeat.

Hassan Haskins said the loss "doesn't feel real," he "can't believe it" Shocked. — Adam Biggers (@AdamBiggers81) October 31, 2020

The "whole team" was to blame for loss, says Haskins — Adam Biggers (@AdamBiggers81) October 31, 2020

On paper, Michigan football is the better team when compared to Michigan State. But as we’ve come to expect – especially in college football – talent isn’t everything once teams take to the gridiron.

Jim Harbaugh continues to underwhelm in big games. Saturday’s result was no different. Michigan was outplayed in every facet of the game by a Michigan State team that lost to Rutgers last weekend.

Moving forward, it doesn’t get any easier for the Wolverines. They still have to play Wisconsin, Penn State and Ohio State . There’s a legitimate chance Michigan finishes the season with four losses, which might be enough for the school to fire Harbaugh.