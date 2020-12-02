The Spun

Michigan Sets Embarrassing Mark With Game Cancelation News

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh on the bench.ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on October 31, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh might want to forget about this season, as the Michigan Wolverines currently own a 2-4 record with only one game left on their schedule. Just to put this abysmal year into perspective, the school snapped a streak that has been around since 1883.

Since the Wolverines had to cancel this weekend’s game against the Terrapins due to COVID-19, they’ll finish this season without a single win at home. It’s the first time in program history that it will be winless at home.

Michigan had a golden opportunity to defeat Penn State at home last weekend, but the offense was unable to move the chains regardless of who was in at quarterback.

Earlier this season, Michigan lost at home to Michigan State in arguably one of the worst performances we’ve seen in the Harbaugh era.

The only thing that can make up for Michigan not winning a home game this season is defeating Ohio State in the regular season finale. However, that game might not even happen due to COVID-19 issues in Ann Arbor.

Even if that game does take place next Saturday, the odds of the Wolverines upsetting the Buckeyes are pretty slim.

At this point, Harbaugh is better off wiping this season from his memory. It’s the first time since 2008 that he won’t have a winning record at the collegiate level.


