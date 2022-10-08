Michigan Sideline Reacts To Scary Mike Hart Situation

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines leads his team onto the field before the college football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart had to be carted off the field this Saturday against Indiana.

During the first half of action, Hart collapsed on the sideline. The broadcast crew for FOX didn't specify what type of medical issue Hart is dealing with.

Several players on Michigan's sideline were understandably shaken up by the sight of their coach on the ground.

In an effort to show their camaraderie, Michigan players and coaches were embracing each other on the sideline.

It was a heartfelt moment from the Wolverines to say the least.

As Hart was being carted off the field, he apparently tried to wave to the opposing sideline. Perhaps that's a sign that he'll be OK.

Hart, a former sixth-round pick, played college football at Michigan. He became a coach in 2011, joining Eastern Michigan's staff.

It wasn't until 2021 when Michigan hired the former All-Big Ten performer.

We're wishing Hart a full and speedy recovery.