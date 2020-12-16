Michigan Signee Reveals What Jim Harbaugh Is Like As Recruiter

On Wednesday morning, National Signing Day kicked off with some bad news for the Michigan Wolverines.

Jim Harbaugh and company lost two four-star recruits to other programs, UCLA and Maryland, respectively. Both were tough losses for a Michigan program that desperately needs to bring in talent.

However, the day turned around when four-star running back Donovan Edwards signed his official letter. Edwards is the highest-ranked running back recruit ever in the Harbaugh era.

After announcing where he would play his collegiate football, Edwards opened up about how Harbaugh is as a recruiter.

Here’s his response.

The question: What was it like being recruited by Jim Harbaugh?@UMichFootball RB signee @DEdwards__'s reaction has us all 😂. Full interview ➡️ https://t.co/omObV2VGKv pic.twitter.com/9wRvJea30V — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 16, 2020

“It’s something. It’s something. I’m very blessed that I’ve been recruited by Coach Jim Harbaugh,” Edwards said.

“Also, I feel as though he’s a very ultimate competitor as well as myself. I feel as though me and Coach Jim are going to keep bonding and keep going up from here.”

Edwards is the No. 44 overall recruit in the 2021 class and the No. 4 running back. He’s also the No. 2 recruit from the state of Michigan.

Despite playing a shortened season in 2020, Edwards still racked up 882 yards and 18 touchdowns.

With Edwards in the fold, the Wolverines currently own the No. 10 overall recruiting class for the 2021 cycle. Michigan sits just behind Ohio State as the best class in the Big Ten.