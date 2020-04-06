Michigan Sophomore Reportedly Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

As the NCAA transfer portal become more mainstream in its use, we’re going to see more and more players from top programs leaving to get minutes elsewhere.

The latest player from a big program to enter the NCAA transfer portal is Michigan sophomore guard David DeJulius. On Monday, The Michigan Insider reported that he is entering is transfer portal. Per the report, DeJulius has no intentions of returning to Michigan.

After seeing limited minutes as a freshman under John Beilein, DeJulius got substantially more playing time under Juwan Howard. He averaged over 20 minutes per game over 31 games and got his first career start against Nebraska. DeJulius finished the 2019-20 campaign averaging 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

As of writing, he has not named any potential destinations. But he will have two years of college eligibility remaining.

Looks like @umichbball is losing another point guard.https://t.co/NPAtzVgOTI — Freep Sports (@freepsports) April 6, 2020

Fortunately for Michigan, the loss of their experienced guard won’t hurt them too badly.

The Wolverines are set to bring in one of their best recruiting classes in years. Combine that with several key players opting to return next season and you have a recipe for a Michigan team that could quickly be back in Big Ten title contention.

What would be the ideal destination for David DeJulius now that he’s left Michigan and entered the transfer portal?