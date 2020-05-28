Former Penn State Player Says Michigan Stadium Is ‘Overrated’

With a capacity of nearly 108,000, Michigan Stadium has more than earned the nickname “The Big House.” That doesn’t mean it is the loudest or most intimidating place to play in the country, by any stretch.

Plenty have written about how relatively quiet Michigan Stadium can be. Their fans don’t have the reputation as the most rabid in the country by any stretch. The actual design of the stadium is an issue as well.

“Sound often evaporates into the air at The Big House, which has a reputation for being a relatively quiet stadium despite touting the nation’s largest crowds,” wrote The Michigan Daily back in 2007. “Because there aren’t many things for the crowd noise to reflect off of, the oval-shaped bowl loses sound.”

Opposing players concur. In response to a FOX College Football tweet about the country’s largest capacity stadiums, former Penn State cornerback Stephon Morris shared his less-than impressed take on The Big House. “One of the quietest stadiums in The Big Ten,” he tweeted. “Very overrated.”

One of the quietest stadiums in The Big Ten. Very overrated. https://t.co/nyakWN3ld5 — Stephon Morris (@Morr12S) May 28, 2020

Penn State’s Beaver Stadium, which comes in at No. 2, is often lauded as a much more intimidating environment in the conference, as are places like Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

Michigan has also been more disappointing, at least relative to expectations, than those teams over the last decade. The building itself letting out noise doesn’t help matters at all.

Michigan’s first home game of the season is currently scheduled for Sept. 12 against Ball State. The Wolverines open the season on the road at Washington.