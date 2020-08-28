Michigan Star Addresses Ohio State “Bulletin Board Material”

With no Big Ten football this fall, Michigan junior DE Aidan Hutchinson has a big decision to make about his college future. But one of the things pulling him back to Michigan is another shot at arch-rival Ohio State.

Speaking to the media this week, Hutchinson admitted that comments made by Ohio State players and head coach Ryan Day didn’t sit well with the Michigan players after their 2019 loss. He said that the Wolverines are treating it as “bulletin board material” for their future matchups.

“You know, seeing that stuff that they said, you know, that was just bullet bulletin board material that that we’re going to use in the upcoming future,” Hutchinson said, via The Michigan Insider. “You know, they can do all the talking they want. It’s kind of out of my control. It’s definitely was a bit frustrating, you know, I just want to play them. But I’m just looking forward to the next time we play them.”

Michigan has been absolutely crushed in their last two meetings with Ohio State. They’ve been outscored 118-66 in the last two meetings. And the games didn’t even look that close.

As for the Wolverines’ recent defensive struggles against the Buckeyes, Hutchinson chalked it up to execution.

“I’ve said this multiple times, you know, we’ve got to execute better against Ohio State,” Hutchinson said. “We do so good all year defensively. And then, you know, these past couple years, we’ve just dropped the ball on that last game of the season or the second to last game, but we just got to do better with our execution. And, you know, things will turn out a little bit better.”

Aidan Hutchinson and the Michigan Wolverines won’t get a chance to put their money where his mouth is this year. Not if the Big Ten decides to keep its fall postponement intact.

But if he’s intent on getting another shot, he’ll have at least one more.