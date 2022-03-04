Michigan Star Aidan Hutchinson Reveals 1st Purchase With NFL Paycheck

Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is widely expected to be a top two or three pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. And when he does, he’s going to get paid.

Hutchinson was recently asked what he intends to buy with his first NFL paycheck. With almost no hesitation, he declared that he’s getting a Ford Bronco.

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News pointed out that may be a pretty clear sign that Hutchinson knows he is heading to the Detroit Lions. The Lions are owned by the Ford family.

Detroit own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and could certainly use an elite pass rusher. Hutchinson fits that bill rather easily.

Aidan Hutchinson finished second in the 2021 Heisman Trophy voting after a superb senior season. He had 14.0 sacks,16.5 tackles for loss and 62 tackles in 14 games as the Wolverines won the Big Ten title and reached the College Football Playoff.

But Hutchinson is by no means the consensus top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Some people believe that Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is better and will be the top pick instead.

But it seems almost impossible that Hutchinson won’t be top three, let alone top five. And if he does, he’ll be able to afford more than just a $30,000 Ford Bronco.

Where will Aidan Hutchinson go in the NFL Draft?