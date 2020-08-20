Michigan Star CB Announces He’s Leaving For NFL Draft

Last week, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced the cancellation of the 2020 college football season with the hopes of playing in the spring.

Following the decisions by both conferences, players have a major decision to make. Some have already made the tough choice of opting out of a spring season and preparing for the NFL draft.

Another Big Ten player make that choice on Thursday night. Michigan star corner Ambry Thomas took to Twitter with an announcement for fans.

“After long thought and numerous discussions with my parents, I have decided to forego my remaining eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL draft,” he said on Twitter.

“This was a very difficult decision as there is nothing I wanted to do more than to suit up in the maize and blue this fall. However, in light of the season being postponed, my family and I have decided that beginning to prepare for the draft is the right step to take.”

The star DB finished the 2019 season with 38 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

He was expected to play a major part of the Wolverines defense this fall. Unfortunately, with the season postponed – and possibly cancelled completely – Thomas decided to put his future first.

He becomes the latest star player to announce he’s not playing this season. Other notable players like Penn State’s Micah Parsons made the same decision.