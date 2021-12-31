Report: Michigan Star Expected To Play vs. Georgia Despite Injury Rumors

On Thursday afternoon, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had an interesting update on defensive back Daxton Hill.

When asked if Hill is in Miami for the Orange Bowl, Harbaugh responded “He might be.” Harbaugh also acknowledged that Hill is working through an injury.

“He’s working through something right now,” Harbaugh said during his latest news conference. “We’ll know more today whether he’ll be able to play.”

Though it’s not official yet, the latest report on Hill is very encouraging. Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider is reporting that Hill is “expected to play” on Friday night against Georgia.

Hill’s status will be one to monitor on Friday. When healthy, he’s a game-changer at defensive back.

Harbaugh tells Marty Smith of ESPN Dax Hill 'might be in Miami'; a pair of sources tell our @SamWebb77 that Hill will play against UGA: https://t.co/mYKqnw17oL pic.twitter.com/4AXDigRzT6 — Steve Lorenz (@TremendousUM) December 30, 2021

Despite being just a sophomore, Hill ranks second on Michigan with 65 tackles. He also has seven pass breakups and two interceptions.

Even though Michigan is ranked higher than Georgia heading into the Orange Bowl, Harbaugh’s squad enters this game as underdogs. Current oddsmakers have the Bulldogs listed as 7.5-point favorites.

Kickoff for the Orange Bowl is at 7:30 p.m. ET. This matchup will air on ESPN.