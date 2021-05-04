Michigan Star Franz Wagner Makes His NBA Draft Decision

Most of the top prospects in the country announced their plans for the 2021 NBA Draft shortly after the 2020-21 season ended. Michigan forward Franz Wagner, however, waited a bit longer than everyone else.

It wasn’t until this Tuesday morning that Michigan found out what the future has in store for Wagner. The Berlin native has decided to go pro.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowksi reported moments ago that Wagner is entering the NBA Draft. He’s currently the ninth-rated draft prospect on ESPN’s board.

Wagner was the highest-ranked player on ESPN’s board that was still undecided for the draft. Wojnarowski added that Wagner will hire an agent.

University of Michigan sophomore forward Franz Wagner – the ninth-rated draft prospect in ESPN’s Top 100 – is entering the 2021 NBA Draft, he told ESPN. Wagner was the highest-rated player on ESPN’s board still unannounced for the July draft. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 4, 2021

During the 2020-21 season, Wagner averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Wolverines. He was also productive from the three-point line, knocking down 34.3 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

In addition to being a versatile player on the offensive side of the ball, Wagner is considered a great defender. His frame allowed him to really disrupt opponents’ shots, as he averaged 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game this past year.

Wagner is the younger brother of Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner, so it won’t be very hard for him to pick up any pointers about what it takes to play in the NBA.

The Wolverines will certainly miss Wagner next season, but head coach Juwan Howard still has plenty of talent returning to Ann Arbor.