Michigan Star Has Honest Comment On Rivalry With Ohio State

This weekend, Big Ten football programs will take the field for the first time this season. Wisconsin and Illinois get the party started on Friday night.

Arguably the biggest game of the weekend will take place in Minnesota as the Gophers host the Michigan Wolverines. Both programs enter the contest as top-25 teams.

The Wolverines are focused on the task at hand. However, star offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield said he’s always thinking about Ohio State. Michigan has been criticized for not living up to the rivalry the way the Buckeyes do.

Well, Mayfield is looking to change the narrative. In a recent interview, he said the team is looking to go 1-0 every week and “prepare for Ohio State.”

Here’s what he had to say, via Saturday Down South:

“Our end goal is to be 1-0 this week and to prepare for Ohio State,” Mayfield told Jon Jansen on the In The Trenches podcast. “Each week, we’re going to prepare for that team because in the back of our mind, we know we have one team on our head, and we always want to prepare for them. I know we are super excited to get Minnesota on the clock, and we are still preparing for that last game every year, just like we always have.”

Michigan hasn’t found much success against Ohio State in recent years. The Wolverines last win over the Buckeyes came in 2011.

Ohio State has blown out Michigan each of the past two years en route to conference titles.