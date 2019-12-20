Michigan Star On Ohio State: “Our Talent Is Better”

The rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan has been decidedly one-sided for the past 15 years. Some would argue that it’s not even a rivalry at this point as the Buckeyes ride an eight-game winning streak over The Team Up North.

Despite dropping the last eight games, one Michigan star remains confident in the Wolverines. Team captain Khaleke Hudson made a few bold comments about Michigan compared with Ohio State.

According to Wolverines Wire, Hudson believes there is no talent gap between Michigan and Ohio State.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m not sure what they got at their facility, but I know we got one of the best facilities in the world. And we’ve got one of the best coaches in the world. We got the best teammates in the world. I don’t know where they’re at, but I know we’re higher up. I feel like our talent is better.”

It’s a bold statement, especially coming from a player on a team that has been stomped by the Buckeyes the past two years. Ohio State owns a 118-66 scoring advantage over Michigan in the past two games.

Michigan has a chance to end the season on a high note in its bowl game against Alabama.