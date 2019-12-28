Michigan TE On Alabama: “They’re Not An NFL Team”

The lead-up to Michigan’s game against Alabama has been full of bold talk from the Wolverines.

Speaking to reporters earlier this month, senior offensive lineman Jon Runyan was asked about facing a program like Alabama. During the interview, Runyan made it clear the Wolverines aren’t afraid of Nick Saban and the Tide. In fact, he went as far as to say Alabama is “just another team.”

He’s not the only one with a bold message for the Crimson Tide.

Tight end Sean McKeon also suggested the Wolverines can compete with Nick Saban and the Tide. Here’s what he had to say, via Saturday Down South:

“They’re not an NFL team. They can be beat, just like any other team. Just because they’re Alabama doesn’t mean we can’t compete and beat them. They’ve lost twice already this year, so [we] just need to play our best football and get the job done.”

Alabama’s only losses this season came against No. 1 LSU and Auburn, when the Tide were without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Alabama enters the Citrus Bowl as a seven-point favorite over Michigan with backup quarterback Mac Jones under center.

The Crimson Tide and Wolverines kick off on New Year’s Day at 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC.