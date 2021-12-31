Look: Michigan Wearing Special Patch In Orange Bowl Tonight

With the Orange Bowl less than an hour away, Michigan has unveiled its uniforms for this matchup. The team’s classic navy jerseys have a special patch on them for this occasion.

A photo of Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell in his jersey for the Orange Bowl was just shared on social media. The special patch on the uniform says “TM 42.”

This patch is dedicated to Tate Myre, who was killed in an Oxford, Michigan school shooting on Nov. 30.

Myre was a football player and wrestler for Oxford High School. It was reported by the Detroit Free Press that Myre sacrificed his life to protect others on the day of the shooting.

Although the wounds may never heal, it’s very heartwarming to see Michigan honor Myre’s life on the biggest day of the college football season.

Here’s the special patch that Michigan has on its uniforms:

First look at #Michigan’s official Orange Bowl jersey on-field courtesy of @Ronnieb_8. The Orange Bowl patch, diamond @Jumpman23 logo and #oxfordstrong patch all on point. pic.twitter.com/Tsp5ebQqd1 — Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) December 31, 2021

Some schools placed “TM 42” decals on their helmets during the regular season. It was their way of showing support for the Oxford community.

The Orange Bowl will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The winner will advance to the national title game.