Michigan Transfer David DeJulius Announces Decision Date

Earlier this month, Michigan sophomore guard David DeJulius surprisingly entered the transfer portal. Apparently he didn’t need much time to decide where he’ll go next.

DeJulius saw his playing time with the Wolverines increase dramatically this past season, as he averaged 20.9 minutes per contest. He averaged 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists over the course of 31 games.

Losing a talented player with two years of eligibility remaining is a tough blow for the Wolverines, but it’s also a major win for whichever team lands DeJulius’ commitment.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein is reporting that DeJulius will announce his transfer destination this Thursday at noon ET. Cincinnati, Marquette, Missouri and Iowa State are the final four teams on his list.

Michigan transfer David DeJulius tells me he will make his announcement on Thursday at Noon ET. Final List: Marquette

Cincinnati

Iowa State

Missouri — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 15, 2020

Fortunately for Michigan, it made up for the loss of DeJulius by landing Columbia graduate transfer Mike Smith. He averaged 22.8 points and 4.5 assists per game this past season.

Nonetheless, Juwan Howard would have probably preferred to add Smith and retain DeJulius.

DeJulius is one of the top available transfers in the country because of his youth and potential. It’s very possible we haven’t seen the best version of him yet in the NCAA.

We’ll find out soon which program is lucky enough to land the former four-star recruit.