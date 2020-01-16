Report: Michigan Poaches Top SEC Assistant Coach

The Michigan Wolverines are looking to make a few upgrades to their coaching staff for next season, and it appears Mississippi State’s defensive coordinator might be on their radar.

Michigan received positive news earlier this week when Rutgers decided not to hire Anthony Campanile. He’ll return to be the linebackers coach in 2020.

While other programs around the country are making changes, the Wolverines are hopeful they can poach Bob Shoop from the Bulldogs.

Since the Bulldogs are still trying to figure out how their staff will look under Mike Leach, there is a chance that Shoop leaves for another opportunity.

According to FootballScoop, the Wolverines have interest in hiring Shoop for the 2020 season. His potential role in Ann Arbor is unknown right now though because Don Brown is expected to return as the defensive coordinator.

Shoop remains under contract with Mississippi State at the moment.

Acquiring a veteran coach that has decades worth of experience at the collegiate level would be extremely beneficial for the Wolverines.

Shoop has been a defensive coordinator for Mississippi State, Penn State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Villanova, William & Mary and Yale.

The deciding factor in this will probably be whether or not Shoop can remain the defensive coordinator at Mississippi State. If he can keep his current role, it’d be shocking to see him leave for another program.

UPDATE: Bruce Feldman is reporting that the hire has been made.