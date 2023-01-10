Michigan Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view of the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 10, 2005 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Former Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony didn't need very long to figure out where he'll resume his career.

On Tuesday, the former three-star wideout announced that he's transferring to Oklahoma.

Anthony tweeted, "what's understood doesn't need to be explained...thank you God. Boomer."

A few days ago, Anthony took a trip to Oklahoma. It's safe to say he was thoroughly impressed with Brent Venables' recruiting pitch.

After all, Oklahoma beat out Auburn, Penn State, Miami, Pitt, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Michigan State in these sweepstakes.

Anthony played in 22 games for the Wolverines over the past two seasons. He had 19 receptions for 328 yards and four touchdowns during that stretch.

Leaving behind a program like Michigan can't be an easy decision, but Anthony might receive more playing time at Oklahoma.

Anthony has two years of eligibility remaining. As long as he's healthy, he'll be available for Oklahoma next fall.