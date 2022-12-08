Michigan Wolverines Football Star Plead Guilty On Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith pleaded guilty to a reduced weapon charge on Thursday.

Smith pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. However, according to reports, Smith might be able to avoid jail time and a criminal record thanks to the Holmes Youthful Training Act (HYTA).

The HYTA is a diversionary program in Michigan available for young adults between the ages of 17 and 26 that allows individuals to avoid a criminal record if they complete whatever conditions asked of them.

Smith, 21, admitted to carrying a handgun in an illegal manner when he was stopped for speeding by Ann Arbor police on Oct. 7. The senior co-captain will be sentenced on Dec. 29.

According to reports, Smith had registered for the gun found in his car but did not have a concealed pistol license. He has since obtained one, per his attorney.

Smith has played in all 13 games for the Big Ten champion Wolverines this season, recording 45 tackles and 0.5 sacks. He'll be in uniform when Michigan takes on TCU in the College Football Playoff national semifinal on Dec. 31.