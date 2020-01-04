Michigan WR Donovan Peoples-Jones Announces NFL Draft Decision

Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is entering the 2020 NFL Draft, he announced moments ago on Twitter. He will forgo his senior season in order to turn pro.

“This has always been a lifelong dream of mine and I am excited for the new opportunities in store for me,” Peoples-Jones wrote in a statement.

A dynamic wideout and return man, Peoples-Jones bounced back from an early-season injury to have another productive year for the Wolverines.

In 11 games, he caught 34 passes for 438 yards and six scores, including a touchdown in each of the final three regular season games.

For his career, Peoples-Jones caught 103 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns in 37 games. He also scored a pair of touchdowns on punt returns.

Peoples-Jones is a likely Day 2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which will be held April 23-25 in Las Vegas.