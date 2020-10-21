Michigan WR Nico Collins Addresses Decision To Leave Wolverines

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is one of many college players who opted out at a time when the 2020 season was in jeopardy. So it’s understandable that with the Wolverines set to play this weekend that he has a little bit of regret.

But in a recent appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Collins said there were too many unknowns at the time for him to wait for the Big Ten to give him the answers he needed. As a result, he made the “business decision” to opt out and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Everything was going smooth, just as planned, until this virus outbreak,” Collins said, via ESPN. “They canceled the season and that was heartbreaking for me. They were saying in the spring, Thanksgiving, it was too many unknown questions to be answering. Nobody really had an answer to it. I sat down with my family, and I just made a business decision because I felt like I was in no-man’s land for a minute, because I came back to play my senior season and they canceled it.”

Collins’ offensive production will be sorely missed in Ann Arbor. In three seasons at Michigan, he had 78 catches for 1,388 yards and 13 touchdowns – seven of which came in 2019.

✅ 6 receptions

✅ 165 yards

✅ 3 TDs Start your week with Nico Collins' career day in last year's win at Indiana.@lbg_nico7 | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/ITwe74jFjc — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 3, 2020

For Collins and a number of other players though, there is the possibility that they opt back into the season. Some players already have.

But given that Collins is already working out to prepare for the NFL Scouting Combine, that seems unlikely.

It was a tough decision for Nico Collins, but it may prove to be the right one.