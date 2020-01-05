Michigan WR Nico Collins Announces NFL Draft Decision

After leading the Michigan Wolverines in receiving touchdowns while averaging nearly 20 yards per catch, Nico Collins has certainly attracted attention in the NFL. With another year of college eligibility available to him, Collins has made his NFL Draft decision.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Collins announced that he would be returning to Michigan for his senior year. He stated that he intends to “evolve” his craft and finish his degree.

“I am excited to announce that with the support of my family, I will be returning to the University of Michigan for my senior year. I am taking this opportunity to progressively evolve my craft… […] I look forward to completing my degree as well as taking the field with my brothers this season!”

Collins had 37 receptions for 729 yards and seven touchdowns, while averaging 19.7 yards per catch in 2019. His best game came on November 23 against Indiana, he set career-highs with 6 catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns.

With teammate Donovan Peoples-Jones officially declaring for the NFL, Collins could have an even bigger role in 2020.

