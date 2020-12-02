Michigan’s AD Is Furious With Kirk Herbstreit’s Comments

On Tuesday night, ESPN covered the release of the newest College Football Playoff rankings.

During the coverage, analyst Kirk Herbstreit made headlines with a comment about Michigan’s upcoming game against Ohio State. “I still think Michigan waves the white flag and potentially avoids playing Ohio State next week,” he said.

Herbstreit eventually apologized, but the “white flag” narrative was planted. On Wednesday, Michigan announced the cancellation of its game this weekend against Maryland.

That led college football analyst Danny Kanell to tweet out a gif of a white flag waving. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has heard everyone’s comments and he’s not very happy about it.

“I think it’s ridiculous. I have to pause because my words, the anger, I was infuriated by the insinuation that Michigan would do anything other than play a football game,” Manuel said via ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

#Michigan AD Warde Manuel in video, asked about if there's a "covert agenda" not to play games: "I think it's ridiculous. I have to pause because my words, the anger, I was infuriated by the insinuation that Michigan would do anything other than play a football game." (more) — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 2, 2020

Manuel pointed to the Wolverines’ storied history as the winningest college football program as evidence that Michigan doesn’t duck opponents.

“We’ve been playing this game since 1879,” he said. “We’re the winningest program for a reason, because we play whoever’s in front of us. And the only way we want to keep anybody from moving on is to beat them on the fields of play.”

Michigan won’t play this weekend, but it’s unclear if the Wolverines will be able to face off against Ohio State in two weeks.