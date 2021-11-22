Michigan’s Been Doing 1 Thing All Year To Prepare For Ohio State

Jim Harbaugh revealed on Monday that there’s one thing the Michigan Wolverines have been doing all season long to prepare for Ohio State.

It’s no secret the Wolverines and Buckeyes think about each other all 12 months of the year. Ohio State doesn’t even refer to Michigan by its name, instead calling the program the “team up north.”

Harbaugh wants his players to think about Ohio State each and every day. To do so, he’s changed the name of one of Michigan’s practice drills to the “Beat Ohio” drill.

Michigan has a running drill called the Ohio drill. It’s designed to keep Ohio State on their minds all year, Jim Harbaugh said. It began the first day of spring ball. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 22, 2021

Michigan offensive lineman Trevor Keegan explained the “Beat Ohio” drill on Monday.

“In years prior, we would call it 9-on-7, which is what the drill is,” Keegan said, via Saturday Tradition. “This year, we changed it to (the) Beat Ohio drill. Now, we’re blasting music, smelling salts, everything. And it’s a pretty physical period, and we love it.”

Believe it or not, Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines control their destiny.

Michigan should find itself within the top five of the new College Football Playoff rankings this week. A win over Ohio State would practically cement a spot in the postseason.

Harbaugh is determined to get over the hump and finally beat Ohio State.

“We want to finish it. We want all the marbles,” Harbaugh said last Saturday.

Many have tried. Few have proven successful.

Harbaugh and the Wolverines take on the Ohio State Buckeyes this Saturday.