Michigan’s Franz Wagner Makes Decision On Sophomore Year

While the 2020 NFL draft will dominate headlines all day, the college basketball world wanted to sneak in at least one.

On Thursday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines announced Franz Wagner will return for his sophomore season. After missing a few weeks early in the season, Wagner acquitted himself well during his freshman campaign.

“It’s important for me to thank Coach Howard and the staff for not only giving me the time to think about this decision, but also help me gather as much information as I could,” said Wagner in the release.

“Returning to Michigan is the right step for me not only as a basketball player, but as a person, too. This first season was a transition, competitive, fun and one of growth. I am very much looking forward to getting back to Ann Arbor and living that again.”

guard Franz Wagner announced today he will return for his sophomore season!

After missing the first four games of the season, Wagner came on strong for the Wolverines over the rest of the campaign.

He started 27 games following his return. He finished third on the team in scoring (11.6 points per game) and second in rebounding (5.6).

Wagner earned a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman team. He was also named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week three times during the 2019-20 season.