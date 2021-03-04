It’s not too often assistant coaches leave the NFL for similar positions in the college football ranks. That’s exactly what Michigan football‘s new defensive coordinator did this off-season.

Mike Macdonald spent the past seven years with the Baltimore Ravens. He’s served in multiple positions with the NFL organization, including defensive analyst, defensive backs coach and his latest gig being the team’s linebackers coach.

This off-season, Macdonald received a call from Jim Harbaugh. The Michigan head coach offered Macdonald his team’s defensive coordinator position in Ann Arbor. The former Ravens assistant coach didn’t even think twice before accepting.

Macdonald told reporters this week that the decision to become Michigan’s new defensive coordinator was a “no-brainer.”

“When the opportunity first presented itself, quite frankly, it was not on my radar. So I was a little bit in shock,” Macdonald said, via Saturday Down South. “The more I thought about it, it really was a no-brainer in terms of trying to go after it with all my energy and focus. … It’s pretty simple. This is the winningest program in college football. Jim Harbaugh is someone who I really respect and am familiar with over the years. Coming from John Harbaugh, as well. So you put those three together, it’s pretty simple.”

Mike Macdonald was asked what "drew him to Michigan." "It's Michigan." Full video: https://t.co/Bw29u9eTxW pic.twitter.com/RpPmAQTeye — TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 4, 2021

Despite recent mediocrity surrounding Michigan football, it’s still one of the biggest brands in the sport.

Mike Macdonald didn’t have to think too hard before accepting the Wolverines’ DC position.

He replaces veteran defensive coordinator Don Brown, who was with the program for five years.